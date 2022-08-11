Delta police ask for public’s help finding missing North Delta woman

Ashley Marie Troy, 38, was last seen by her family at home the afternoon of Aug. 3

Delta police are asking for the public’s help in locating 38-year-old Ashley Marie Troy of North Delta, last seen the afternoon of Aug. 3, 2022. (Delta Police Department photo)

The Delta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 38-year-old Ashley Marie Troy of North Delta.

Troy is described as Caucasian, 5’ 5’’ tall, with a medium build and long blonde hair, and was last seen wearing all-black athletic clothing.

Police say Troy was last seen by her family at home on Aug. 3 at 4 p.m. and is known to frequent New Westminster and the Whalley area of Surrey.

Anyone who know’s of Troy’s whereabouts or who may have seen her is asked to contact the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411 or their local police and reference DPD file number 2022-17284.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Deltamissing personNorth DeltaPolice