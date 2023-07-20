The Delta Police Department is looking for a missing 49-year-old Ladner man Scott Setters, who left his residence near Deas Island Regional Park a little before 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2023. (Delta Police Department photo)

Delta police looking for missing Ladner man

Scott Setters, 49, left his residence near Deas Island Regional Park just before 1 p.m. on July 20.

The Delta Police Department is looking for a missing Ladner man.

Police say 49-year-old Scott Setters left his residence near Deas Island Regional Park a little before 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 20.⁠

“Officers and family are extremely concerned for Scott’s well-being,” the department says in a press release.

Setters is described as a Caucasian male, 6’ 2” tall, 320 lbs, balding with grey shaved hair. He is wearing black shorts, a navy t-shirt, a navy hat, sunglasses and black running shoes.⁠

Anyone who sees Setters or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately and quote DPD file 2023-17272.


