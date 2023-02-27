UPDATE: Delta police swarm area around Annieville Park after assault sends person to hospital

Delta Police investigate an assault at 92 Avenue 115 Street next to Delview Secondary school on Monday (Feb. 27). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

One person is in hospital after an assault in North Delta Monday.

Delta police say they are investigating an incident that occurred in Annieville Park just before noon on Monday (Feb. 27).

“It appears to be a targeted incident involving students from Delview Secondary School,” police said in a short press release issued that afternoon. “There are no public safety concerns.”

One victim has been transported to hospital and is in serious but stable condition.

A Black Press freelancer at the scene reports that a 17-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times on 92nd Avenue near 115th Street, about a block east of the park. Photos of the scene look to be of the entrance to the paved walkway leading from 92nd through a stand of trees to the sports fields at Delview.

Police have not yet confirmed details of the assault or the location.

In a tweet, police asked the public to avoid the area, noting the investigation is ongoing.

Police also say that nearby Annieville Elementary, Gibson Elementary and Delview Secondary were initially placed in a “secure and hold” and have since been released.

According to the Delta School District’s emergency procedures, a “hold and secure” is typically used if there is a security concern in the neighbourhood, while a “lockdown” is used in response to an armed or dangerous assailant within the school.

Procedures for a hold and secure include bringing everyone into the school and remaining inside, securing exterior doors and windows, closing exterior window blinds or drapes (if available), and barring anyone from entering or exiting the school. Normal activities (classes, etc.) usually continue within the school.

More to come.



