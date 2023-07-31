The City of Delta will be using a $2-million grant from the provincial government to raise a section of Boundary Bay dike between 72nd Street and 88th Street. (Google Maps screenshot)

The City of Delta will be using a $2-million grant from the provincial government to raise a section of Boundary Bay dike between 72nd Street and 88th Street. (Google Maps screenshot)

Delta raising section of dike near Boundary Bay Airport

Province providing $2-million grant to fund the project

The City of Delta will be raising a three-kilometre section of Boundary Bay dike thanks to a $2-million grant from the provincial government.

Using the funding, which was announced by the province on July 11, the city will be initiating a pilot project adjacent to the Boundary Bay Airport between 72nd Street and 88th Street to raise the dike using fill material obtained from large construction projects in the Metro Vancouver area to help reduce costs.

“With future sea levels expected to rise, it is imperative that our dike be raised to adequately protect our community from future potential flooding,” Mayor George Harvie said in a July 31 press release. “I want to thank the provincial government for its commitment to supporting communities across British Columbia, including the City of Delta. This funding is another step towards mitigating local risks associated with climate change and improving flood resilience in our community.”

The funding comes via the province’s Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF). Last month, the province announced it was providing more than $44 million through the CEPF to help local governments and First Nations strengthen their resilience against climate-related hazards such as flooding, drought, wildfires and heat.

The Boundary Bay dike pilot is one of more than 70 projects in 63 communities that are receiving CEPF funding under the Disaster Risk Reduction-Climate Adaptation program stream.

“With the severe flooding, drought and wildfires we’ve experienced recently, we are seeing direct impacts of climate change here in B.C.,” Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Bowinn Ma said in a press release.

“We’re investing in mitigation projects across the province so we can reduce the risk of disasters when they happen. These projects will help communities better protect themselves against climate-related events and increase their resilience in the long run to keep people across B.C safer.”

SEE ALSO: Surrey’s innovative ‘living dike’ pilot project in Mud Bay underway

SEE ALSO: Fight against invasive spartina continues in mudflats around Delta


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Climate changeDeltaSouth Delta

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Firefighter dies battling B.C. wildfire; 2nd fatality this summer
Next story
White Rock council endorses food pantry continuation

Just Posted

Gantry cranes sit idle as a container ship is docked at port during a work stoppage, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Industrial board warns union bosses not to backtrack on new B.C. port deal

File photo
Surrey Mounties seek witnesses to hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian

Where’s the best place to grab a burger in Cloverdale? The Cloverdale Reporter’s annual ‘Best of Cloverdale’ contest is looking to honour the best of what our community has to offer. (Dan Gold / Unsplash)
The ‘Best of Cloverdale’ contest returns Aug. 1

The Bantam Delta Blue Jays are this year’s Premier Baseball League champions, after the White Rock Tritons hosted the playoffs over the weekend (July 27-30). (BCPBL photo/Twitter)
Bantam baseball playoffs held in South Surrey; Delta Blue Jays win gold