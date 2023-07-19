Delta, Richmond police warning cryptocurrency investors following home invasion robberies

Investigators haven’t confirmed the incidents are linked but see a ‘discernible pattern of operating’

Police in Delta and Richmond have jointly issued a public warning stemming from several home invasion-style robberies of high-value cryptocurrency investors over the past year.

“It appears someone is targeting these victims for cryptocurrency, and we believe this public warning is necessary in the interest of public safety,” Staff Sgt. Gene Hsieh with the Richmond RCMP Major Crime Unit said in a press release.

Investigators are not releasing specific details about any of the incidents reported to date, nor are they saying how much cryptocurrency is involved other than to say they are “large amounts,” noting the investigations are still ongoing.

Police say an arrest has been made in one of the cases and charges are being recommended.

While police have yet to confirm whether these incidents are linked, they say a “discernible pattern of operating” appears to be emerging.

In each of the cases, the suspects gained access to the victim’s home by posing as delivery people or persons of authority. Once let inside the home, the suspects robbed the victims of information, giving them access to the victims’ cryptocurrency accounts.

“The suspects appear to know the victims are heavily invested in cryptocurrency, know where they live, and are robbing them in their own homes,” Staff Sgt. Jill Long of the Delta Police Department’s Investigative Services Section said in a press release.

Investigators believe there may be other victims out there who are hesitant to report such robberies to police.

“If you or someone you know has been victimized by one of these robberies, please call police,” Long said. “You may have important information that can help our investigators.”

Anyone with information on any of these cryptocurrency robberies is asked to contact the Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 or Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit them online at solvecrime.ca.

Police are also reminding the public that, whether you are a high-value cryptocurrency investor or not, there are ways to prevent yourself from becoming a victim of crime in your own home.

• If a delivery person, or a person claiming to be of authority, attends your home unexpectedly, do not let them inside. Ask them to leave the package outside, or make a call to their company or agency to confirm their identity.

• If the person refuses to leave when asked to do so, call 911.

• Keep your valuables and financial information in a safe location, like a safety deposit box at a financial institution.

• Only discuss financial matters with those you trust, and never discuss them in public places where you can be overheard or post them on social media.

• Be cautious and do your homework when you invest., and only deal with reputable brokers.

For more information on ways to protect yourself from fraudsters and scam artists, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online at antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeltaPoliceRichmond