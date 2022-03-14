Delta’s Spring Clean-Up program back for 2022

Dates vary by community: March 28 for Tsawwassen, March 29 for Ladner, April 6 and 7 for North Delta

After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Delta’s popular Spring Clean-Up program is back on for 2022.

Later this month and in early April, residents who receive weekly garbage collection services from the city will be able to place up to a pickup truck-size load of extra garbage and scrap metal curbside for collection.

Pick up dates vary by community: March 28 for Tsawwassen, March 29 for Ladner, and April 6 and 7 for North Delta (depending on if your regular collection day is Wednesday or Thursday).

Lists of accepted and not accepted items are available at delta.ca/springcleanup. Prohibited items include loose materials, construction and demolition materials, recyclable items, electronics and mattresses.

To help keep the city’s streetscapes tidy and avoid unsightly items piling up, residents may not place materials curbside any sooner than the weekend prior to their scheduled Spring Clean-Up collection day. City bylaw officers will be patrolling neighbourhoods to help prevent illegal dumping, spread awareness about not placing items at the curb too early, and identify items at the curb that are not accepted as part of the program.

In order to help Delta achieve its waste reduction goals, residents are encouraged to donate or recycle items wherever possible.

Clothing items can be dropped off at the The Salvation Army’s Scottsdale thrift store (300 – 8066 120 St., Surrey), Delta Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop (4816 Delta St., Ladner), FINDS Children’s Exchange (5050 47th Ave., Ladner), Hospice Cottage Charity Shoppe (1521 56th St., Tsawwassen) or Delta Youth Support Link Society (DYSL) WearHouse Thrift Store (1308 56th St., Tsawwassen).

Organizations offering clothing donation pick up services include Big Brothers of Greater Vancouver (bigbrothersvancouver.com/clothing-donation) and Diabetes Canada (declutter.diabetes.ca).

Residents can get rid of mattresses, box springs and refrigerators — items not accepted during Spring Clean-Up — using the city’s Large Item Pick-Up program (delta.ca/largeitempickup).

That program debuted in March of 2021 in place of the deferred Spring Clean-Up and allows residents to schedule pick up for up to four large, bulky items per year, including mattresses, box springs, fridges and freezers. Thanks to its popularity, the Large Item Pick-Up program will continue in 2022 alongside Spring Clean-Up.

A staff report from November of last year says the program has been well received by residents, with a projected 15 per cent of eligible property owners availing themselves of the service by years end and disposing of roughly 9,000 items. Mattresses and box springs have accounted for nearly a quarter of all materials processed.



