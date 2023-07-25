A view of Surrey City Hall. (File photo: Anna Burns)

Design contract awarded for 132 Street widening

The total cost of the projected is estimated to be $14.6 million

Surrey council has awarded a contract for designing the widening of 132 Street between 72 Avenue and 80 Avenue in Newton.

Council awarded the $337,730.40 contract to Aplin & Martin Consultants Ltd. on Monday night and set the spending limit at $372,000.

“Again, through the Focus Newton Task Force, traffic was also a main concern for the residents of Newton so I’m excited to see this contract being awarded so that we can take steps to widen 132 between 72 and 80 and hopefully alleviate some of that traffic problem,” Coun. Harry Bains said.

It also authorized an option to retain Aplin for engineering and construction services for the optional construction services related to the arterial widening, at an estimated fee of $720,000.

“At this time, a contract will be awarded for the design services only, with the option to award construction services upon successful completion of the design phase,” Surrey’s general manager of engineering Scott Neuman noted in a corporate report. “The design phase involves overall project management, design works, railway coordination with Southern Rail and agencies effected by the proposed work, and tendering, while the construction phase includes contract administration, inspection, and post construction services.

The total cost of the projected is estimated to be $14.6 million. Design work is set to begin in August and be finished by October 2024, with construction expected to begin in 2025.

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke said “this will help with congestion, I’m sure, on King George Boulevard and 128, so this is great to see.”


