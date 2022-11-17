District seeking feedback on changing South Surrey boundary catchments for Peninsula schools

Map shows boundary change for Edgewood Elementary to Sunnyside and Pacific Heights Elementary schools. (Surrey Schools photo) Map shows the area of Edgewood Elementary east of Highway 15 and north of 20 Avenue is proposed to go to Pacific Heights Elementary. (Surrey Schools photo) Map shows the area of Bayridge Elementary north of 22 Avenue is proposed to go to Chantrell Creek Elementary. (Surrey Schools photo) Map shows the area of Bayridge Elementary west of 140 Street/Nichol Road is proposed to go to Ray Shepherd Elementary. (Surrey Schools photo) Map pictured shows the area of Ray Shepherd Elementary west of 130 Street is proposed to go to Ocean Cliff Elementary. (Surrey Schools photo)

To address the many schools in South Surrey and White Rock that are operating over-capacity, the school district is looking to change the boundaries of the existing catchments for new students.

While additions to schools and building of new schools are more long-term solutions to address overcrowding in Surrey’s schools that the district is implementing, they are looking for feedback on their plan to change catchments as a short-term solution in the meantime.

Catchment changes are meant to “balance enrolment at neighbouring schools in the rapidly growing Grandview Heights area, as well as better align boundaries in the southwest corner of the peninsula,” reads a release from Surrey Schools.

The schools impacted with proposed changes would be Edgewood, Pacific Heights, Sunnyside, Bayridge, Chantrell Creek, Ocean Cliff and Ray Shepherd elementary schools with two sets of boundary moves. Only new students would be affected by the change, starting Jan. 1.

The first one would be the area of Edgewood Elementary north of 24 Avenue to go to Sunnyside Elementary, with homes on the south side of 25 Avenue between 162 Street and 164 Street would go to Pacific Heights Elementary. Those east of Highway 15 and north of 20 Avenue in the area of Edgewood Elementary would also go to Pacific Heights.

The second proposed boundary move would see the area of Bayridge Elementary north of 22 Avenue go to Chantrell Creek Elementary. Bayridge Elementary’s area west of 140 Street/Nichol Road would go to Ray Shepherd Elementary and the area of Ray Shepherd west of 130 Street is proposed to go to Ocean Cliff Elementary.

The changes that Surrey school district is proposing would not affect the students or their siblings who are already enrolled in these schools.

“Existing students and their siblings will be grandfathered into the current catchment areas,” the district states.

The public consultation is running until Saturday, Dec. 10 which community members can access online here.

