Dock workers’ union pulls 72-hour strike notice

Where the labour dispute is now remains a mystery

What’s next in the labour dispute between B.C.’s unionized dock workers and their employers is at present a mystery.

After a tentative agreement was reached following 13 days of striking, late Tuesday afternoon the strike was back on after the International Longshore and Warehouse Union’s Canada Longshore Caucus voted down the terms of settlement that were recommended by a federal mediator between itself and the BC Maritime Employers Association. After the Canada Industrial Relations Board ruled the second labour disruption as illegal, the ILWU served strike notice.

The following day, ILWU president Rob Ashton posted a terse message on the union’s website: “Effective immediately the strike notice dated July 22 for 9:00am has now been removed.”

The BCMEA posted this on its website, also on Wednesday: “Please be advised the BCMEA has been made aware that ILWU Canada communicated, effective immediately, that the 72-hour strike notice issued earlier today for July 22 at 09:00 has now been removed. The past 24 hours have demonstrated that this continues to be a fluid and unpredictable situation. We will communicate as appropriate with key stakeholders as we receive clarification.”

Ashton has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Meantime, a BCMEA bulletin indicates the rejected deal would have seen ILWU workers receive a compounded wage increase of 19.2 per cent over four years, increasing the ILWU median income to $162,000 from $162,000 not including benefits and pension. The proposed deal also provided for an 18.5 per cent increase in a retirement lump sum payment in addition to an enhanced pension, increased tool allowances and benefits contributions, the bulletin states.

“Over the course of the past 13 years, longshore wages have risen by 40%, ahead of inflation at 30%. ILWU Canada member wages have increased by approximately 10% in the past three years since the COVID-19 pandemic began,” it reads. “It is time to restore stability to Canada’s largest trading gateway. In an affordability crisis, Canadians and those that rely on our goods and exports cannot afford to wait any longer.”

Surrey is home to one of the largest multi-purpose deep-sea marine terminals on North America’s west coast, situated along the southeastern bank of the Fraser River. The terminal has seven deep-sea berths, three quay cranes that can lift up to 70 metric tonnes, and sees on average three or four freighter ships arrive for loading and unloading cargo any given week.


