Fraser Valley Bandits mascot Berry entertains kids at the Maple Ridge COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Maple Ridge, Jan. 18, 2022. (Colleen Flanagan/Maple Ridge News)

Doctors, dieticians most vaccinated among B.C. health professions

Overall COVID-19 coverage 94%, regulating colleges say

COVID-19 vaccination rates are high for doctors, nurses and other independent B.C. health professionals, Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported Tuesday.

The largest group, the 63,000-member College of Nurses and Midwives, has not yet reported final totals for having at least two doses of approved vaccines, but their preliminary results are near 99 per cent, compared to an average of 94 per cent across all professional groups, Dix told reporters at the B.C. legislature May 10.

Henry imposed a vaccine mandate on all hospital and senior home staff last year, with those who did not comply or get a medical exemption put on unpaid administrative leave. But independent professional colleges have legal authority over their members, and the public health order for them was to report vaccination status to their colleges.

The health ministry released percentages May 10 on members of each profession, with physicians, surgeons and dieticians having the highest rates:

• chiropractors: 78.1%

• dental hygienists: 92.6%

• dental technicians: 90.7%

• dentists: 95.9%

• dental assistants: 92.8%

• denturists: 92.9%

• dieticians: 98%

• massage therapists: 87.9%

• naturopathic physicians: 69.2%

• occupational therapists: 96.9%

• opticians: 94.9%

• optometrists: 96.0%

• pharmacists: 96.7%

• pharmacy technicians: 96.8%

• physical therapists: 95.2%

• physicians and surgeons: 98.0%

• psychologists: 96.1%

• audiologists/hearing instrument practitioners: 91.9%

• speech language pathologists: 92.9%

• traditional Chinese medicine practitioners and acupuncturists: 79.0%

RELATED: B.C. researchers use video game to teach kids about vaccines

RELATED: Pandemic backlogs still affecting Canada’s surgical wait times

