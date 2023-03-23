A dog was stabbed to death in Chase. (Black Press Media file photo)

A dog was stabbed to death in Chase. (Black Press Media file photo)

Dog stabbed to death in Shuswap

A man was arrested after police discovered a dead dog in an apartment

A dog was stabbed to death at an apartment building in Chase on March 19.

RCMP were called to a disturbance at the apartment just before 1 a.m. and when officers arrived, they discovered an animal had been killed, allegedly by a guest at the unit. According to Sgt. Barry Kennedy, a video of the attack was posted to social media.

“We hope to reassure the public that the unlawful killing of an animal is taken very seriously and will be dealt with appropriately,” said Kennedy.

The man, whose name will not be released, was arrested. Charges of assault, mischief and killing or injuring an animal are pending.

READ MORE: B.C. dog rescue liable to pay $75,000 to SPCA, will fight decision

READ MORE: Salmon Arm Starbucks now delivers to local coffee lovers

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewscrimeDogsShuswap

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Firm handshakes, hard lines: Trudeau, Biden to talk protectionism, Haiti, migration
Next story
IHIT identifies victim in South Surrey shooting, seeks public assistance

Just Posted

Police arrested one man outside Laura’s Coffee Corner on Tuesday (March 21, 2023), following reports of a man brandishing a knife. (City of White Rock file photo)
MLA helps de-escalate situation as man brandishes knife outside White Rock café

Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident after a black Jaguar sedan crashed into a tree in the centre median on 72 Avenue in Surrey on March 23, 2023. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Dramatic single-vehicle crash in Surrey sends driver to hospital in critical condition

The Tour de White Rock, along with other BC Superweek races except the Gastown event in Vancouver, has been cancelled for the fourth year in a row. (File photo)
Tour de White Rock will not return to seaside city this summer

Aren Alexander Smith has been revealed as the victim of a recent shooting in South Surrey from March 13. The suspect in the investigation took off in a white Penske Ford Transit van shortly after the shooting, according to IHIT. (IHIT handout photos)
IHIT identifies victim in South Surrey shooting, seeks public assistance