A dog visits the White Rock promenade. Beginning Saturday, April 1, dogs are no longer allowed on the waterfront walkway. They may still visit Memorial Park, when they are accompanied by their human. Dogs are never permitted on the White Rock Pier. (File photo)

Dogs not permitted on White Rock Promenade as of this Saturday

April 1 marks end of winter season when leashed dogs are allowed on the popular walkway

The ‘dog-gone’ season on White Rock’s waterfront promenade is upon us.

All dog owners are reminded that the annual winter grace period for allowing dogs on the popular walkway is over as of this Saturday (April 1).

Under current city bylaws dogs are allowed on the walkway from Oct. 1 until March 31, on a two-metre length leash, but that ceases during the summer months from April 1 through Sept. 30.

Dogs must be leashed and licensed and up-to-date on all vaccines at all times, and owners are required to stop and pick up their pet’s feces, in a bag, for later disposal.

Only off-leash area for dogs in the city is the the dog park in Ruth Johnson Park, adjacent to Centennial Park, 14600 North Bluff Rd. (16 Avenue)

Dogs are not allowed on White Rock pier at any time, but are permitted to visit Memorial Park (next to White Rock Museum and Archives on Marine Drive), with their owners, year-round.

