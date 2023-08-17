Don’t make Surrey’s talking blue bin feel ‘sick’ with household items that should be donated

New video is part of a City of Surrey campaign to reduce recycling contamination

The “talking” blue bin in the City of Surrey’s new “Recycling Tips from a Surrey Blue Bin” video, posted to Youtube.com.

A new campaign in Surrey aims to reduce recycling contamination and promote responsible waste-management practices.

City hall has launched an educational video that features a talking blue bin that explains the do’s and don’ts of recycling.

“Recycling day is the very best day for me but oh dear, when people toss things in their recycling that don’t belong, it can make me feel sick,” the animated bin says in the video.

“Not only does it contaminate the other items but it can also pose hazards and even result in hefty fines to the city.”

Titled “Recycling Tips from a Surrey Blue Bin,” the 50-second video is posted to Youtube.com.

Surrey residents are urged to “carefully consider where to dispose of household items that cannot be placed in curbside recycling bins,” such as kitchen pots and pans, shoes, clothing, books, glass, appliances and electronics, says a news release from city hall.

“These items make up the top contaminants found in blue recycling bins across the city and can contribute to high City fines, as well as more waste being sent to landfills as a result of improper recycling.”

Such items can be donated at local thrift stores or dropped off for free at the Central Surrey Recycling and Waste Centre, now open in East Newton.

• RELATED: $40M new waste facility opens in Surrey with goals to reduce illegal dumping, travel times.

Surrey’s new outreach/education campaign was launched after improper recycling in 2022 led to 4,100 households receiving a contamination notice, according to the City of Surrey.

Consequences of improper recycling can lead to non-pickup and fines, and creates hazardous conditions for Surrey’s waste-collection workers, the city says.

Surrey’s waste and recycling program details are posted on surrey.ca/rethinkwaste.

• READ ALSO: Surrey’s online ‘Waste Wizard’ helps residents sort through recyclables and trash.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

garbageRecycling