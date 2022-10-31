Doug McCallum’s criminal trial begins today

The outgoing Surrey mayor is charged with public mischief. Seven days have been set aside for a trial in Surrey provincial court

Outgoing Surrey mayor Doug McCallum’s seven-day trial on a charge of public mischief is set to begin this morning – Monday, Oct. 31 – in Surrey provincial court.

Special prosecutor Richard Fowler is expected to lay out the Crown’s case after the trial starts at 9 a.m. McCallum’s defence lawyer is Richard Peck, QC.

Judge Robert Hamilton, regional administrative judge for the Fraser Region, is presiding over the trial in courtroom 101, Surrey provincial court’s largest courtroom.

McCallum is charged with one count of public mischief contrary to Section 140(2) of the Criminal Code, stemming from an encounter in September 2021 between himself and a group that was gathering petition signatures outside the South Point Save-On-Foods store in South Surrey for a referendum on the policing transition. McCallum claimed a car ran over his foot.

The Crown is proceeding summarily.

Criminal cases are prosecuted either by indictment, summarily or a hybrid of the two. Summary offences are the least serious of the three.

A person charged with an indictable offence is required to appear in court whereas someone accused of a summary offence does not, unless a judge says otherwise. A summary offence in B.C. is considered to be in the realm of petty crime and under the Criminal Code of Canada is the least serious type of offence.

After a 13-year break from the mayor’s chair, which he occupied from 1996 to 2005, McCallum was sworn in by a judge on Nov. 5, 2018 for his fourth term as Surrey’s mayor.

Brenda Locke, of Surrey Connect, defeated him for the mayor’s seat in the Oct. 15 election by 973 votes with 33,311 to McCallum’s 32,338.



