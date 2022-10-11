Drugs, cash, loaded gun seized by Surrey Mounties after 2 in vehicle busted on 160 Street

Drugs, cash and loaded handgun seized by police in Surrey on Sept. 16, 2022. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Nearly a month after the traffic stop, Surrey RCMP detailed how they busted two suspects in a vehicle loaded with drugs, cash and a weapon.

On Sept. 16, the detachment’s North Community Response Unit seized close to 200 grams of illicit drugs and an illegal firearm through “proactive policing.”

At around 8 p.m. that evening, officers spotted a vehicle driving erratically in the 9600-block of 160 Street. Turns out, the vehicle was uninsured and police followed it “until they were able to safely stop and take the two occupants into custody,” Surrey RCMP say in an online news release.

From the vehicle, police seized 43 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 79 grams of suspected cocaine, 34 grams of suspected fentanyl, $2,000 cash and a loaded handgun.

The two suspects were released pending further investigation, which includes obtaining certificates of analysis on all drugs seized as well as a forensic examination of the firearm. The vehicle was also seized.

“This seizure is an example of the work our officers are doing daily to take drugs and guns off our streets through enforcement efforts,” said Cpl. Vanessa Munn, Surrey RCMP Media Relations Officer.



crime