Duct-taped pothole on Surrey street has held for 15 days as ‘temporary’ repair

In mid-May, Surrey city hall said ‘all potholes will be filled by June 1’

The pain of potholes is real for drivers in Surrey, but apparently one Red Green-endorsed fix helps flatten those nasty road blemishes.

In Cloverdale, silver duct tape has been a “temporary” repair for one pothole on a street used for the recent rodeo bed races on May 19, on 176A between 57 Avenue and 58 Avenue.

“For safety reasons they filled the pothole and used duct tape,” reported Paul Orazietti, executive director of Cloverdale Business Improvement Association.

On Friday (June 3), Orazietti tweeted an update.

“15 days later and duct tape still works on temporary pothole repair in Cloverdale!” he posted from his @Paradeguy account.

15 days later and duct tape still works on temporary pothole repair in Cloverdale! pic.twitter.com/ZMNIzhaTuo — Paul Orazietti (@Paradeguy) June 3, 2022

Orazietti first tweeted about the duct-taped pothole on May 27.

Day 7 and the duct tape pot hole repair still works!! @CloverdaleRodeo pic.twitter.com/XIXQnD65lY — Paul Orazietti (@Paradeguy) May 27, 2022

In mid-May, Surrey city hall said “all potholes will be filled by June 1” after crews received more than twice the usual requests in a season.

“The unusually long & cold winter resulted in 4,000 requests for pothole repair–more than twice a typical season,” tweeted the City of Surrey.

In January, Ray Kerr, the city’s manager of engineering operations, said the city has budgeted $1.45 million for pothole repairs – which is separate from the winter maintenance budget – for 2022.

with files from Lauren Collins



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

