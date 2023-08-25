(Photo: Anna Burns)

Bridgeview

Early morning fire guts house in Surrey

No injuries were reported in the two-alarm blaze

No injuries were reported after a house went up in flames in Bridgeview Friday (Aug. 25).

Surrey firefighters battled to gain control of the two-alarm fire in the 11500 block of 125 A Street, according to Surrey Fire assistant fire chief Greg McRobbie.

Surrey fire crews responded to the call of a two-storey residential fire around 6 a.m.

“When crews arrived they encountered heavy smoke and flames,” McRobbie said. “The initial 16 firefighters that were sent was upgraded to a second alarm, which brought 24 firefighters in total.”

Fire crews remain on the scene to ensure all hotspots are out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.


Surrey

