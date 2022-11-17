Fire on Limbert Mountain off Highway 7 in Agassiz. (Facebook/Corrina Lanyon)

Early-morning wildfire broke out on Limbert Mountain near Agassiz

Fire crews were on-scene as of 4:30 a.m. watching for sparks and possible flareups

A fire on Limbert Mountain off Highway 7 in Agassiz on Nov. 17 could be seen for miles in the pre-dawn darkness.

Agassiz fire crews were on-scene as of 4:30 a.m., checking for sparks flaring in the gusty winds among other tasks.

The cause is not yet known but a photo of the hillside fire taken at 5:30 a.m. was posted on the Fraser Valley Road Report page on Facebook in case it affected traffic.

One poster who drove by the scene on Highway 7 said the fire was not affecting traffic.

