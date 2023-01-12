Police say 8 arrested in drug raid in 13700-block of Grosvenor Road in Whalley at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. (Photo: Dominic Vallee).

Eight arrested in police raid on Surrey house

This happened in the 13700-block of Grosvenor Road in Bolivar Heights on Wednesday afternoon

Eight people were arrested when Surrey RCMP and the Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at a house in the 13700-block of Grosvenor Road in Bolivar Heights on Wednesday afternoon.

“There just working on processing some of the exhibits seized so we can get a more fulsome picture of everything that was located and seized,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn said Thursday.

Area resident Dominic Vallee said he heard one gun shot and glass breaking.

“I heard a shotgun, there was tear gas deployed, it was pretty f—-ing mental,” he said. “I personally heard two kinds of weapons, so there was an exchange of fire, guaranteed.”

The Surrey RCMP says no shots were fired.

“Nope, no shootout, a search warrant being executed, no shots fired, no,” Munn said. “It was a search warrant that was executed in relation to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and at the initial execution eight people were arrested inside the residence.”

Video by Dominic Vallee

Meantime, on Dec. 22, 9:30 p.m., Surrey Mounties responded to a report of shots fired at a residence in the 13700-block of Grosvenor Road and a man was taken to hospital, suffering from a gunshot wound.


Surrey

