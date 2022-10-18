The BC Ferries vessel the Queen of Alberni broke down and several sailings have been cancelled Tuesday, Oct. 18. (News Bulletin file photo)

The BC Ferries vessel the Queen of Alberni broke down and several sailings have been cancelled Tuesday, Oct. 18. (News Bulletin file photo)

Engine breakdown causes ferry cancellations between Nanaimo and Tsawwassen

Four sailings cancelled, two other sailings at risk of cancellation Oct. 18

The Queen of Alberni is having engine troubles, and that means several sailings are cancelled today.

BC Ferries issued a service notice early Tuesday, Oct. 18, advising that the 5:15 a.m. and the 10:15 a.m. sailings out of Tsawwassen were being cancelled, as well as the 7:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. sailings out of Nanaimo’s Duke Point.

The ferry company noted that the 3:15 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen and the 5:45 p.m. sailing from Duke Point are at risk of cancellation.

BC Ferries said the Queen of Alberni experienced “a mechanical difficulty” with its No. 1 main engine.

“We are working to resolve the problem and will keep you informed as more information becomes available,” the service notice added.

For more information, visit www.bcferries.com.

READ ALSO: B.C. Ferries hitting passengers with another fuel surcharge increase


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCFerries

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Surrey council a ‘whole new dynamic,’ Elford says
Next story
Feedback sought on potential South Surrey bus-route changes

Just Posted

Surrey Mayor-elect Brenda Locke on election night. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey council a ‘whole new dynamic,’ Elford says

TransLink’s proposed route changes for the 531 bus in South Surrey. (TransLink graphic)
Feedback sought on potential South Surrey bus-route changes

rcmp
Charges laid in connection to Ocean Park robberies

A penalty kick at the new Pacific Futsal location in Surrey. (Photo: Facebook.com/PACIFICFUTSALCANADA)
VIDEO: Surrey’s new indoor futsal facility opens as hub for ‘the little brother of soccer’