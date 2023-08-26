BC Wildfire Services continue to battle the McDougall Creek wildfire that’s been burning since Tuesday, Aug. 15. (BC Wildfire Services)

BC Wildfire Services continue to battle the McDougall Creek wildfire that’s been burning since Tuesday, Aug. 15. (BC Wildfire Services)

Evacuation order lifted for some Westbank First Nation properties

Properties on Lindley Drive and Lindley Road have been downgraded to an alert

An evacuation order has been downgraded to an alert in Westbank First Nation IR #10.

The following properties are now on alert and can return home:

• 567 Lindley Dr.

• 571 Lindley Dr.

• 575 Lindly Dr.

• 577 Lindley Dr.

• 585-B Lindley Dr.

• 587 Lindley Dr.

• 588 Lindley Dr.

• 610 Lindley Dr.

• 626 Lindley Dr.

• 602B Lindley Rd.

Areas and roads under an evacuation order remain closed to the public. The Bear Creek and Westside Road blockade remains in place. Residents’ access will be open from the blockade to Lindley Drive.

Those on evacuation alert must be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice with a grab-and-go bag at the ready, and will need to be prepared to be away for an extended period.

Check the cordemergency.ca map before heading home to confirm the status of your property.

Residents are reminded to stay off the lake north of the William R. Bennett Bridge to allow BC Wildfire Service aircraft to access the water.

For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490

READ MORE: Evacuation orders for all Lake Country properties expected to end Saturday afternoon

READ MORE: Bush Creek East fire perimeter updated as clear skies allow better view

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Evacuation orders for all Lake Country properties expected to end Saturday afternoon

Just Posted

Brian Dougherty poses for a photo at the start of the Tour de Cure in Cloverdale on Aug. 26, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey man cycles the extra mile in BC Cancer Foundation’s Tour de Cure

Tony Bhinder, owner of Mainland Truck Trailer Sales and Blue Capital Equipment Finance, holds up his fist in support of the Punch Out Parkinson’s charity boxing gala set for Oct. 20. Bhinder, seen outside his business location in Port Kells, is hosting and BBQ open house Sept. 8 9 to help support Punch Out Parkinson’s and its quest to open a Parkinson’s disease wellness centre in the Surrey/Langley area. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Port Kells company offering free trip to Vegas at its open house

South Surrey singer-songwriter Dave Stanley Daoust said he’s been taking one day at a time since a terminal cancer diagnosis. Contributed photo
South Surrey musician fighting cancer speaks through his songs

Sign on elevator at the Surrey-Delta Indo Canadian Seniors Society building. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
$140K to replace broken elevator where Surrey seniors struggle to get up stairs