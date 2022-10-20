‘Everything is so bone dry’: Fire in Surrey displaces residents, closes streets near 100 Avenue

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502

Roads in North Surrey were closed after a residential fire Thursday morning (Oct. 20).

At around 8 a.m., fire crews were called to the 14000-block of 100A Avenue, where police worked to evacuate neighboring residences.

Multiple people have been displaced by the fire, Surrey RCMP say.

Investigators say initial indications are the fire originated in an abandoned house and spread to the neighboring residence.

Smoke on smoke. Fire crews have arrived at this fire in Central Surrey. Looks like whole trees on fire in a yard. #SurreyBC @CKNW @NEWS113O pic.twitter.com/aHgWbyxjAr — Daman Beatty (@Beatler) October 20, 2022

“Looks like they got it out,” Surrey resident Daman Beatty tweeted at 8:07 a.m., along with video and photos.

“Everything is so bone dry, any flame will quickly explode into a massive raging fire. You can see how easily it can engulf an entire forest in mere seconds. We need to fix this mess before it gets worse.”

Police say streets in the area are closed “for an undetermined amount of time while first responders remain on scene.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter