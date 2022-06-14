A Trail man has been charged with sexual interference of a person under 14. (Black Press Media stock photo)

A Trail man has been charged with sexual interference of a person under 14. (Black Press Media stock photo)

Ex-B.C. sheriff turned Kootenay security company owner charged with sexual assault of a minor

William Trowell, owner of Selkirk Security Systems, was arrested on June 8

Trail RCMP have arrested William Trowell, owner of Selkirk Security Systems, for sexual assault charges related to a minor.

The 53-year-old Trail resident was taken into custody on June 8 and has been charged with sexual interference of a person under 14, invitation to touching under 14 and sexual assault. According to B.C. Court Services, the alleged assaults took place in 1999.

Selkirk Security Systems is one of the major providers of security and fire safety services in the Kootenays. It has won awards from the Trail Chamber of Commerce and Kootenay Business Magazine’s Best of Business Awards.

According to the company’s website, Trowell has worked continuously in the security/law enforcement field since 1987 and was employed as a deputy sheriff in Prince Rupert for six years. He has also been a member of the Canadian Naval Reserve and the chair of the RCMP Community Consultant Group in Prince Rupert. Search and rescue manager with the Provincial Emergency Program and Cox’n for the Coast Guard Auxiliary are also included in his website bio.

Trowell has also been a member of the City of Trail’s Community Safety Task Force.

Trowell is not in custody at this time and is scheduled for an appearance at the Castlegar Courthouse on June 29.

READ MORE: Ktunaxa press feds on cross-border pollution in Kootenay watershed


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

crimekootenay

Previous story
Local state of emergency declared for Kelowna
Next story
BC SPCA seize 123 neglected animals in Fort St. James, 130 found dead in Vanderhoof

Just Posted

Meghan Neufeld and Matthew Campbell pack some crates with food at the Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
‘Huge increase’ in demand for food bank

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
COSTLY LIVING: ‘Buy Nothing’ movement grows in Surrey as people look to give, receive gifts

Ernie Klassen, president of the White Rock Pride Society (left) and James Borkowski, Delegate for Operations of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver (right) agree to further dialogue between the society and the church. Contributed photo
Catholic parish, diocese issue apologies to White Rock Pride Society

Promo image for a new “Ball Drop” fundraiser launched by Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society and Canucks Alumni. (Photo: twitter.com/SFFCharitable)
Helicopter to drop balls from 100 feet in Surrey fundraiser by firefighters, Canucks Alumni