B.C. Premier David Eby said government is taking serious the recommendations following the release of a forensic audit into BC Housing. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

Ex-CEO of BC Housing called out for conflict of interest involving wife: report

Audit finds Atira Womens Resource Society received about $35 million than other providers

The long-awaited forensic audit into BC Housing is highlighting a conflict of interest between the former CEO of the housing corporate and its largest contractor, which is headed by his wife.

Shayne Ramsey resigned as CEO in September 2022. His spouse is Janice Abbott, CEO of Atira Womens Resource Society.

According to EY, who facilitated the audit, there were “numerous instances” where Ramsey made decisions that were made to benefit Atira.

The report, released Monday (May 8) went on to find that policies in place to manage the conflict of interest were “innefective,” adding that rules were broken several times.

This lack of action “resulted in a culture, whereby it was deemed acceptable to tolerate non-compliance with (conflict-of-interest) policies,” the report findings reads. Mismanagement of the conflict of interest had “permeated” throughout BC Housing.

“Furthermore, the cultural implications appear to have resulted in Atira receiveing preferential treatment from BC Housing and being offered greater access to public funds than similar (providers).”

The report finds that Atira received $35 million more than the next highest provider as it bypassed BC Housing’s standard approval channels and directly approached senior members of BC Housing for funding and other requests.

More to come.

