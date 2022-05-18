Explosions and sounds of ammunition popping from Maple Ridge house fire

(Neil Corbett/The News)(Neil Corbett/The News)
Emergency crews were called to a home in the 22500-block of 123rd Avenue on Wednesday lunchtime for a fire. (Neil Corbett/The News)Emergency crews were called to a home in the 22500-block of 123rd Avenue on Wednesday lunchtime for a fire. (Neil Corbett/The News)
The home is north of Reg Franklin Park. (Neil Corbett/The News)
(Neil Corbett/The News)
(Neil Corbett/The News)
(Neil Corbett/The News)
Emergency crews were called to a home in the 22500-block of 123rd Avenue on Wednesday lunchtime for a fire. (Neil Corbett/The News)Emergency crews were called to a home in the 22500-block of 123rd Avenue on Wednesday lunchtime for a fire. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Multiple firefighters battled a particularly threatening fire at a single-storey Maple Ridge home on Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses reported a loud explosion, some said a series of explosions, just before noon from a residence in the 22500-block of 123rd Avenue. RCMP pushed crowds back, noting there was ammunition in the burning house. There were loud pops as the bullets could be heard going off by those on scene.

The residents were observed by witnesses leaving the house, and according to firefighters all of the building occupants made it out safely.

The fire department shared that they received multiple calls about the fire just minutes before noon and a high plume of dark smoke was visible for several blocks.

The house is located at the end of a cul de sac, immediately north of Reg Franklin Park. Firefighters were mopping up the scene at about 3:30 p.m., and said there was no obvious cause of the fire. Damage to the house was extreme.

They expect to begin a fire investigation on Thursday morning.

• More updates as information becomes available.

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firefightersHouse fireMaple Ridge

Previous story
‘Understaffed and underfunded’: E-Comm struggling to meet demand for B.C. 911 calls
Next story
B.C. dad pushes for change after only one kid showed up to his son’s birthday party

Just Posted

rcmp
Surrey pawn shop owner charged with stolen-property offences

A Transit Police officer and another driver were injured on Nov. 4, 2020 in a traffic crash while the officer was responding to another officer’s call for help catching a man who escaped custody. (File photo: Shane MacKichan)
Transit cop charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm in Surrey crash

Surrey RCMP headquarters. March 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Call us, police urge public after group claims van has been following women in Surrey

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver. (File photo)
Lawyer says ‘nothing normal’ about City of Surrey’s ‘suppression of political dissent’