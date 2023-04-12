Faster connections to White Rock part of TransLink planning

Faster bus service to White Rock is among current TransLink priorities, according to the authority’s vice president of transportation policy and planning. (File photo)

More people are using TransLink services now than prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and faster service to White Rock is part of current transit planning.

Those were the messages to White Rock council from Sarah Ross, vice president of transportation policy and planning for the authority, at the city’s regular meeting March 27.

Ross was present to discuss transit ridership and projects in White Rock as well as Transport 2050: 10-Year Priorities.

“Transit is needed more now than ever, and particularly south of the Fraser,” she said. “Ridership has fully recovered from COVID-19 and now exceeds the levels ridership was in 2019.”

Ridership throughout the southeast region is now running at more than 110 per cent of 2019 levels, she added.

Ross noted, however, that re-allocation of services throughout the region has increased service south of the Fraser by some 12 per cent over the last year.

READ ALSO: TransLink aims to expand rapid bus service, active transport in next 10 years

READ ALSO: YVR wants rapid transit connections to Surrey, White Rock improved

There are 13 bus routes currently serving White Rock, she said, and these routes have more than 30,000 boardings on an average weekday.

“Of these, approximately 1,300 boardings (a day) take place at stops physically located within the city of White Rock,” she said.

She said that TransLink has also contributed some $400,000 over the last four years in cost-sharing for White Rock road, crosswalk and walkway infrastructure, part of the authority’s goal to make active transportation – such as cycling and walking – the most convenient form of transportation for short trips.

This year, White Rock’s budget will receive $33,000 for pavement rehabilitation and $46,000 for operations and maintenance from TransLink, she said.

“These partnerships with municipalities on things like maintaining the roads and investing in cycling and improvements to walking may fly under the radar, but they really are essential for safety and sustainability and keeping people moving effectively,” Ross said.

She said TransLink is also making plans and taking action on the future of transportation in the region, through the overall 30-year transit plan (Transit 2050) and its included sets of 10-year priorities.

Among priorities is to make HandyDART a 24-hour service, she added.

But one of the most important priorities currently, she said, is a ‘bus-first approach’ that will include investments aimed at doubling local bus service over the next 10 years.

“The bus service is not always as exciting as other types of rail service, but it really is the fundamental backbone of our transit system in Metro Vancouver, and does all of the heavy lifting, and enables access to much of the region for so many people.”

Specifically for White Rock, TransLink is looking at establishing a regional express bus service from Bridgeport Station to White Rock, rapid bus service from Langley to White Rock within the next six to 10 years, and studying express service from Guildford to White Rock via 152 Street.

The authority is also looking at extending the R1 rapid bus service from Newton to White Rock, she said.

“You might see the infrastructure – the buses are green, they’ve got unique bus stops, and (the service) runs on King George Boulevard between, well, Guildford to Surrey Central and then down to Newton.

“We’ll look at extending that to White Rock, and we’re also looking at upgrading that service from a rapid bus… to bus rapid transit.”

Bus rapid transit, she explained, is traffic-separated, using dedicated lanes, has stations rather than stops, and usually has customized vehicles.

“You may look at it and say ‘that looks more like something I’m used to seeing on rails’,” she said.

“It’s cost effective, so we can build out a lot more rapid transit a lot quicker than we can by taking an approach that’s only focused on rail,” Ross said.

Implementing the current 10-year priorities will involve more than $20 billion in new capital investments and around a 50 per cent increase in annual operating costs, she added.

“But the challenges we’re facing collectively are significant – we have an affordability crisis in the region and transportation is typically the second-largest cost to families, after housing, so we need affordable transportation and affordable housing.

“There’s a climate emergency, congestion is worsening each year – 50,000 more people are moving to the area every year – that’s more than twice the size of White Rock – so we need to be efficient with our limited road spaces.”

The increase in electric vehicle use has reduced revenue from gas taxes, she said, but “with support from the provincial government we are in a stable financial position for the next few years.”

Among ideas voiced by council members in discussion with Ross were continuing liaison with Surrey and White Rock city and consultation with Surrey School Board to identify areas where new growth is likely to increase in demand for transit.

Coun. David Chesney also suggested fine-tuning the two local routes serving White Rock’s waterfront.

He noted that timing of the buses for each route should be staggered so they don’t arrive at stops simultaneously – a concern that Mayor Megan Knight said she had already raised with TransLink.



alex.browne@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of White Rockpublic transitTransLink