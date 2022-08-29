Photo from the scene of the collision on Aug. 28. (Facebook photo)

Fatal semi-truck collision closes Highway 1 near Golden for over 30 hours

Closure still ongoing; estimated time of reopening is now today at 6 p.m.

At least two are confirmed dead in a semi-truck collision east of Golden Sunday morning, leaving the highway closed for over 30 hours as crews work on scene.

The estimated time of re-opening is Monday, Aug. 29 at 6 p.m.

The incident involved two semi-trucks that apparently collided head-on, according to RCMP, one of which was carrying cattle. Eye witnesses say that at least one of the semis was on fire.

According to Skilled Truckers Canada, a Facebook page dedicated to raising awareness to the dangers Canadian truckers and drivers face on the roadways, three have died,

Tanner Liefting, 25, of Chilliwack has been identified as one of the deceased through friends on Facebook.

“Tanner has had a passion for trucks his entire life. The industry and those who knew him will greatly miss him. He was one of the greats,” writes a tribute post to Liefting on the Facebook page ‘We “R” Trucks’.

Liefting was driving prized cattle from a show, some of which were 4h projects. Allegedly, all but one of the cattle also perished.

Brandon Richard Johnson aged 30, of Chilliwack B.C. and Jagsir Singh Gill, 22, from Punjab, were named as the other two deceased by Skilled Truckers Canada.

An investigation is ongoing.

RCMP determined on arrival that the two occupants of the semi-trucks were deceased.

The highway originally closed at approximately 7:45 am Mountain Time, after reports of a vehicle incident at Beaverfoot Road at 6:50 a.m.

Detour is in effect along Highway 93 and 95 through Radium.

Anyone with information regarding this collision, including any dashboard camera video, is asked to contact the Golden-Field RCMP at 250-344-2221.

The BC Coroner Service has taken conduct of the investigation, with assistance from the Golden-Field RCMP and the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service.

More to come…

