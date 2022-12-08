A stabbing in the 12700 block of 66 Avenue in Newton has left one woman dead. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Fatal stabbing takes life of 1 woman in Newton

The residential complex was the scene of another fatal stabbing two years ago

A fatal stabbing in a Newton townhouse on Wednesday (Dec. 7) night has left one woman dead and a suspect in police custody.

Surrey RCMP, firefighters and an ambulance responded to a report of a stabbing at 9:22 p.m. in the 12700 block of 66 Avenue. Once on scene, they found an injured female. The woman was taken to hospital as paramedics performed CPR, but she succumbed to her injuries after receiving medical care.

A suspect who was known to the victim has been arrested, and police say there is no risk to the public.

The same complex in Newton was the scene of another stabbing – this one an October 2020 incident that left one woman dead and two others, including a toddler, injured.

IHIT has been called in and is working in partnership with Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit.

Police are gathering evidence and IHIT is asking anyone with information to contact their information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

