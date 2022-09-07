Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities Dominic LeBlanc rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, June 20, 2022. Federal cabinet ministers are in Vancouver for their three-day retreat where the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs says their discussions will focus on the economy, including housing affordability and inflation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Federal cabinet ministers will focus on economy during retreat: LeBlanc

Pending leadership change for rival Conservatives not a concern

Federal cabinet ministers are in Vancouver for a three-day retreat where the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs says their discussions will focus on the economy, including housing affordability and inflation.

Dominic LeBlanc says the Liberal Party is not currently focused or “concerned” with who will be chosen as the next Conservative leader.

Voting to choose the new federal Conservative leader closed Tuesday, with the announcement expected Saturday.

Inflation has been a key talking point for Pierre Poilievre, the Ottawa-area MP who’s been a front runner in the Conservative leadership contest.

He has consistently blamed Trudeau’s government for the rising cost of basic needs, from housing and home heating bills to groceries and back-to-school supplies.

LeBlanc’s remarks came during a media availability Tuesday, where Federal Tourism Minister Randy Boissonnault said the government has proven it has the “backs of Canadians” during a time of high inflation.

