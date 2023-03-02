The Mounties Clandestine Laboratory Team was on the scene in South Surrey Thursday (March 2, 2023). (Tricia Weel photo)

Federal drug unit targets South Surrey home

Police have been on the scene near 134 Street and 26 Avenue since March 1

The Mounties Federal Clandestine Laboratory Team is targeting a home in a quiet South Surrey neighbourhood this morning (March 2).

Officers reportedly arrested a man in his late 40s Wednesday (March 1).

According to a news tip sent to Black Press Media Wednesday evening, “Surrey busted down doors to arrest one white male late 40s and raided a drug lab” near 134 Street and 26 Avenue.

“Started this morning 9 a.m. and police presence with signs of federal lab still underway. Such a quiet, peaceful neighbourhood. Family inside the house who always kept to themselves with a ton of cars parked everywhere.”

Police have 134 Street blocked between 26 and 28 Avenue.

Peace Arch News has reached out to police for more information.

More to come…


