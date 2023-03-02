Federal drug unit targets South Surrey home

Police have been on the scene near 134 Street and 26 Avenue since March 1

The Mounties Clandestine Laboratory Team was on the scene in South Surrey Thursday (March 2, 2023). (Tricia Weel photo)

The Mounties Federal Clandestine Laboratory Team is targeting a home in a quiet South Surrey neighbourhood this morning (March 2).

Officers reportedly arrested a man in his late 40s Wednesday (March 1).

According to a news tip sent to Black Press Media Wednesday evening, “Surrey busted down doors to arrest one white male late 40s and raided a drug lab” near 134 Street and 26 Avenue.

“Started this morning 9 a.m. and police presence with signs of federal lab still underway. Such a quiet, peaceful neighbourhood. Family inside the house who always kept to themselves with a ton of cars parked everywhere.”

Police have 134 Street blocked between 26 and 28 Avenue.

