Feedback sought on potential South Surrey bus-route changes

Change may be coming to a popular Semiahmoo Peninsula transit route, but TransLink first wants to hear what the public thinks of the proposed plan.

On Monday, TransLink launched a public consultation process regarding potential changes to its Route 531 bus (White Rock Centre/Willowbrook) – changes that the transit authority says in a notice will “improve service for riders in the Campbell Heights neighbourhood and (will) better serve the local businesses along 36 Avenue and 192 Street.

Proposed changes include discontinuing a handful of stops along 200 Street – between 32 and 36 Avenues – as well as four stops along 32 Avenue, between 192 and 200 Streets. The discontinued bus stops would be replaced by a new southbound stop near 36 Avenue and 200 Street, as well as stops at 36 Avenue and 196 Street, 36 Avenue and 192 Street, as well as two more on 192 Street, between 32 and 36 Avenues.

Feedback is sought, TransLink says, by anyone in the community who currently uses Route 531, or anyone who might use the route more frequently if changes were implemented.

“Based on the results of the engagement survey, this change could be implemented in an upcoming quarterly service change,” reads the TransLink announcement.

Those interested in learning more, or who wish to provide feedback on the potential changes can visit www.translink.ca/tsc and can email publicengagement@translink.ca. The survey will remain open until Oct. 31.



newsroom@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

TransLink