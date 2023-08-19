Fire crews from Surrey, Delta and White Rock sent to West Kelowna

Charities and businesses in Surrey offer a helping hand to those impacted by B.C. wildfires

Fire crew from Surrey Fire left the Lower Mainland Friday (Aug. 19) for West Kelowna. (@surreyfirefighters/ Instagram)

Crews from Surrey, Delta and White Rock Fire departed Friday (Aug 18) for West Kelowna to help fight the raging wildfires.

As of 7 a.m. Saturday morning (Aug. 19), the McDougall Creek in West Kelowna wildfire remains at an estimated 10,500 hectares and out of control. It is one of 16 wildfires of note across the province.

On Friday evening (Aug 18), B.C.’s Premier David Eby declared a provincial state of emergency due to the fast-paced spreading of multiple wildfires across the province.

Eby issued the declaration Friday afternoon as the province sees its worst wildfire season on record.

In Surrey, local businesses and charities are also helping how they can.

The Guru Nanak Food Bank (GNFB) has free food packages for people who have fled wildfire-impacted areas to the Lower Mainland.

“These packages are stocked with essential food items, ensuring sustenance and nutrition for families grappling with these challenging times,” reads a news release from GNFB.

The food bank has locations in Surrey (15299 68 Ave) and Delta (11188 84 Ave). For more information, visit gnfb.ca or phone 604.537.1440 or email neeraj@gnfb.ca.

Tavisha’s Helping Hands is running a bottle drive to raise funds for the affected areas. In 2017, Tavisha Kochhar started Tavisha’s Helping Hands to help people suffering from the B.C. wildfires. Since then, she has raised over $20,000 for different charities. To have your bottles picked up, contact tavishahelpinghands.com/contact-us.

Do you know of a charity or business in Surrey that is helping? Email newsroom@surreynowleader.com with the information and we will add it to the list.

-With files from Ashley Wadhwani-Smith, Wolf Depner & Jordy Cunningham



anna.burns@surreynowleader.com

B.C. Wildfires 2023City of Surrey