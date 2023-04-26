The project is set for completion in 2028 and is the first rapid transit extension south of the Fraser in more than three decades

The provincial government has announced the firms shortlisted for Surrey-Langley Skytrain extension systems and track work.

The project is set for completion in 2028 and is the first rapid transit extension south of the Fraser in more than three decades. It will see a 16-kilometre extension of the Expo Line from King George Station to Langley City Centre with “major construction” to begin next year.

A government bulletin issued Tuesday indicates the candidates who have advanced to the request for proposals (RFP) stage to design, build and install the electrical systems and trackwork for the project. The request for qualifications was issued last November and closed in January. The government expects to announce in early 2024 who will be contracted to design and install the track as well as electrical systems involving power, telecommunications and automatic train control.

Moving on to the request for proposals stage, according to the bulletin, are Transit Integrators BC, Graham Infrastructure LP, SNC-Lavalin Major Projects Inc., SNC-Lavalin Inc., Western Pacific Enterprises Ltd., Surrey Langley SkyTrain Connectors, Aecon Infrastructure Management Inc., SICE Canada Inc., Parsons Inc., Kiewit Infrastructure BC ULC, Kiewit Infrastructure BC ULC, Mass. Electric Construction Canada Co., Mass. Electric Construction Co.

“In January 2023, the RFP for the first contract to build the elevated guideway, roadworks and utilities, as well as cycling and pedestrian paths along the extension, was issued to two shortlisted teams. The contract award is expected in fall 2023,” the government bulletin states.

“The second RFP, announcing the firms shortlisted to design and build eight new stations for the Surrey Langley SkyTrain, as well as cycling and walking paths around the new stations, was posted in March 2023. The contract award is anticipated in late 2023.”



