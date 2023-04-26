File photo: Anna Burns

File photo: Anna Burns

Firms shortlisted for Surrey-Langley Skytrain extension systems and track work

The project is set for completion in 2028 and is the first rapid transit extension south of the Fraser in more than three decades

The provincial government has announced the firms shortlisted for Surrey-Langley Skytrain extension systems and track work.

The project is set for completion in 2028 and is the first rapid transit extension south of the Fraser in more than three decades. It will see a 16-kilometre extension of the Expo Line from King George Station to Langley City Centre with “major construction” to begin next year.

A government bulletin issued Tuesday indicates the candidates who have advanced to the request for proposals (RFP) stage to design, build and install the electrical systems and trackwork for the project. The request for qualifications was issued last November and closed in January. The government expects to announce in early 2024 who will be contracted to design and install the track as well as electrical systems involving power, telecommunications and automatic train control.

READ ALSO: Surrey-Langley SkyTrain line on track to open in late 2028, project director tells Surrey council

Moving on to the request for proposals stage, according to the bulletin, are Transit Integrators BC, Graham Infrastructure LP, SNC-Lavalin Major Projects Inc., SNC-Lavalin Inc., Western Pacific Enterprises Ltd., Surrey Langley SkyTrain Connectors, Aecon Infrastructure Management Inc., SICE Canada Inc., Parsons Inc., Kiewit Infrastructure BC ULC, Kiewit Infrastructure BC ULC, Mass. Electric Construction Canada Co., Mass. Electric Construction Co.

“In January 2023, the RFP for the first contract to build the elevated guideway, roadworks and utilities, as well as cycling and pedestrian paths along the extension, was issued to two shortlisted teams. The contract award is expected in fall 2023,” the government bulletin states.

“The second RFP, announcing the firms shortlisted to design and build eight new stations for the Surrey Langley SkyTrain, as well as cycling and walking paths around the new stations, was posted in March 2023. The contract award is anticipated in late 2023.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

LangleySkyTrainSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. Appeal Court sides with mom in case involving access to parental medical records
Next story
Officers told not to make handwritten notes after death of Myles Gray, inquest hears

Just Posted

(Submitted photo: BCLC)
Surrey woman planning family vacation after winning $500,000 in Lotto 6/49

Raymond Saunders in front of Helmut Gruntorad’s photograph of Gastown’s famous steam clock at Newton Cultural Centre in Surrey on April 22. Saunders was commissioned to make the steam clock in 1977. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Gastown Steam Clock maker visits Surrey gallery, recalls time living in Guildford

Image by Nick Youngson CC BY-SA 3.0 Pix4free
OUR VIEW: Bale out on Surrey’s HMCS ‘Interpretation’

File photo: Anna Burns
Firms shortlisted for Surrey-Langley Skytrain extension systems and track work