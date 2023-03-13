Homicide investigators were on scene Nov. 1, 2019 following the discovery of Jordan Smyth’s body on the Soowahlie First Nation reserve off Sleepy Hollow Road near Cultus Lake, south of Chilliwack. (Paul Henderson/ Progress file)

Homicide investigators were on scene Nov. 1, 2019 following the discovery of Jordan Smyth’s body on the Soowahlie First Nation reserve off Sleepy Hollow Road near Cultus Lake, south of Chilliwack. (Paul Henderson/ Progress file)

First-degree murder trial begins for 2019 Halloween homicide near Cultus Lake

David Geoghegan is accused of kidnapping and killing Jordan Smyth for refusing to smuggle drugs

A man who was killed near Cultus Lake in 2019 was allegedly murdered because he backed out of a plan to smuggle drugs into the Surrey Pretrial Services Centre in Kinder Egg packaging inserted in his rectum.

Jordan Smyth was slain on Nov. 1, 2019 and the trial for one of two men accused of killing him began Monday (March 10) in Abbotsford.

A 12-member jury will decide the fate of David Allen Geoghegan after sitting through a scheduled 32 days of testimony. To begin day one, they heard from Crown prosecutor Melissa Rygus, who delivered an opening statement laying out the details of the kidnapping and first-degree murder case.

On Oct. 31, 2019, Crown alleged that Geoghegan, 31, and co-accused Darius Commodore, 25, kidnapped Smyth, 26, from a home in Agassiz. Rygus alleged that they drove him to a remote spot on Sleepy Hollow Road on the Soowahlie reserve, and ended his life by shooting him in the head at close range with a shotgun. She described the killing as an execution.

David Allen Geoghegan, seen here being arrested on an outstanding warrant on Nov. 2, 2018. (Paul Henderson/ Progress file)

David Allen Geoghegan, seen here being arrested on an outstanding warrant on Nov. 2, 2018. (Paul Henderson/ Progress file)

Smyth’s body was found around 7 a.m. on Nov. 1, 2019 in a quarry worksite just off of Sleepy Hollow Road in the Cultus Lake area. The RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) went to work. Geoghegan and Commodore were arrested June 25, 2021, Geoghegan in Chilliwack and Commodore in Abbotsford.

RELATED: Jury trial dates set for 2019 Halloween homicide near Cultus Lake

RELATED: First-degree murder charges laid in connection with Halloween homicide near Cultus Lake

They were charged soon after. Both were well-known to Chilliwack RCMP, as was Smyth.

Rygus said Smyth spent time in Surrey Pretrial between July and October 2019 and was released from custody less than two weeks before he was killed.

Rygus referenced phone calls made by inmates at Surrey Pretrial, including Geoghegan, to a woman on the outside who is expected to testify at this trial. Rygus alleged that inmates used “coded language” to discuss details of the drug smuggling scheme. Police obtained audio recordings of the calls.

Rygus suggested that on the day Smyth was released from custody on Oct. 18, 2019 he was picked up by the woman and stayed with her for five days. Crown suggested that Smyth intended to breach his probation, which would bring him back to Surrey Pretrial. He intended to insert drugs up his rectum, “in plastic packaging used in Kinder Egg toys,” and once he was back in jail, he was to deliver the drugs to other inmates.

Rygus said Smyth wasn’t the first person to be enlisted in the alleged scheme. Two other people backed out before he did. The lawyer said this created a sense of urgency to have Smyth follow through as soon as possible. Rygus alleged that Geoghegan grew frustrated as days went by and Smyth and the drugs didn’t show.

Smyth left the woman’s residence with the drugs on Oct. 23, 2019 and she never saw him again.

“Smyth’s failure to deliver the drugs as promised is what we (Crown) say ultimately led Mr. Geoghegan along with Darius Commodore to seek out and subsequently kidnap and kill Mr. Smyth,” Rygus told the jury.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Dev Dley is presiding over the trial which continues Tuesday at the Abbotsford Law Courts.

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwackCultus Lakemurdermurder trial

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Man shot while trying to get back stolen items from Nanaimo homeless encampment
Next story
Mayors plea for Hwy. 5 changes after multiple fatal crashes near Clearwater, Barriere

Just Posted

Whalley battles Trout Lake at Whalley Athletic Park during the B.C. Little League Major Provincial Championships last July. (File photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey sports events get B.C. gov’t funding for baseball, rugby, goalball, other gatherings

The Surrey Falcons U15 A1 female hockey team won league and playoff banners leading to the provincial championship tournament this week. (Photo: Facebook.com/surreyfalcons)
6 Surrey-area minor hockey teams to battle for B.C. championships starting March 19

A vacant lot next to the 56A Avenue parking was finally cleared earlier this year. It will soon be turned into more parking spaces. Paul Orazietti, the executive director of the Cloverdale BIA said they are just waiting for crushed gravel to be put down and it’ll be good to go. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
New parking lot in downtown Cloverdale nearing completion

Hopeful BC Lions Uproar Dance Team applicants auditioned in-person at Spiral Dance in White Rock on Sunday (March 12). (Nik Kowalski/BC Lions photo)
BC Lions Uproar Dance Team auditions held Sunday in White Rock

Pop-up banner image