Hullo ferries are docked in Nanaimo this morning as the first two sailings of the day have been cancelled due to windy conditions and possible effects of a power outage last night. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Hullo ferries are docked in Nanaimo this morning as the first two sailings of the day have been cancelled due to windy conditions and possible effects of a power outage last night. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

First sailings for new B.C. foot ferry cancelled on windy morning

Inaugaral Vancouver/Nanaimo run off, Hullo assessing its systems after Nanaimo power outage

The first day of planned fast foot-passenger ferry service between Nanaimo and Vancouver has started with cancelled sailings.

The first two Hullo ferries sailings of the morning on Monday, Aug. 14, have been cancelled due to strong winds and a power outage the previous night, according to a press release from the company. Monday’s 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. sailings have been cancelled.

A statement from Alastair Caddick, Hullo’s chief executive officer, noted that a power outage late last night caused a loss of power to the berth and the vessels, so the company is assessing its systems to ensure safety and reliability. The company is also pointing to “gale force winds” over the Strait of Georgia.

“While we recognize the anticipation and excitement surrounding our early sailings, our commitment to ensuring an impeccably safe voyage for our passengers is unwavering,” Caddick said. “As Hullo sets its course in these initial months, we are adopting a deliberately conservative stance, with the safety and well-being of our passengers steering our decisions.”

The company is continuing to monitor the weather forecast and service notices will be posted at www.hullo.com.

RELATED: Nanaimo-Vancouver foot-passenger ferry service set to sail

RELATED: Hullo fast ferries to begin Nanaimo-Vancouver service


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Transportation

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Heat wave that hit B.C.’s south coast expected to spread to Interior
Next story
B.C. PhD with terminal cancer presented degree in groundbreaking house call

Just Posted

Plenty of people headed to the waterfront in White Rock, enjoying the beach and the breezes on Sunday, Aug. 13, the same day Environment Canada issued a heat warning about a heat wave expected to last through Wednesday (Aug. 16). (Tricia Weel photo)
Heat wave hits south coast of British Columbia Sunday, prompting warning

Young artist Rachel Gray’s pour painting pieces will be on display and for sale at The Shop Next Door in White Rock starting Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (Contributed photo)
Colourful pour painting pieces by young artist coming to White Rock shop

Mikki is one of the many dogs in Canada providing companionship to people. Do you know how many dogs live in Canada? (Kim Lawton photo)
QUIZ: Are you enjoying the dog days of summer?

Police could be seen collecting evidence at the scene. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Shooting at Surrey bus stop sends man to hospital