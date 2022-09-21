BC Conservation Officer Service said five U.S. citizens fishing on the Dean River near Bella Coola were fined for using barbed hooks. (BC Conservation Officer Facebook photo)

BC Conservation Officer Service said five U.S. citizens fishing on the Dean River near Bella Coola were fined for using barbed hooks. (BC Conservation Officer Facebook photo)

Five U.S. citizens fined for fishing with barbed hooks near Bella Coola

BC Conservation officers caught them during a patrol of the Dean River

Five U.S. citizens caught more than they expected when they were fined by the BC Conservation Officer Service for fishing with barbed hooks near Bella Coola recently.

In a Facebook post, the Conservation Officer Service noted officers were patrolling the Dean River to conduct angling compliance checks when they met up with the fishing individuals.

Using barbed hooks is in contravention of the BC Sport Fishing Regulation so each of them were issued a $575 fine.

“It was an expensive day of fishing,” noted the Facebook post.

Bella CoolaConservation

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘The bond is broken’: Data shows Indigenous kids overrepresented in foster care
Next story
Vancouver man charged with 2 stranger stabbings in 2 days

Just Posted

File photo
OUR VIEW: Wise Surrey owls pay attention to policy prior to voting

Recycling-collection bins at the new Central Surrey Recycling and Waste Centre, and transfer building in the distance. (Contributed photo)
Only Surrey residents can dump junk for free at 2 waste centres, for a limited time

Surrey City Hall. (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)
Surrey Forward accuses Surrey Connect of ‘election finance misconduct’

Surrey-White Rick MLA Trevor Halford and Surrey South MLA-elect Elenore Sturko talk with a resident following the town hall meeting. Alex Browne photo
South Surrey town hall meeting airs residents’ health care woes