A four-hectare forest fire near Davis Lake Provincial Park that started on Sunday (May 14) is out of control according to BC Wildfire Service. /Shella Belanger Photo

A four-hectare forest fire near Davis Lake Provincial Park that started on Sunday (May 14) is out of control according to BC Wildfire Service. /Shella Belanger Photo

Forest fire near Davis Lake Provincial Park still spreading

Fire discovered at Davis Lake on Sunday continues to spread, according to BC Wildfire Service

A forest fire near Davis Lake Provincial Park north of Mission is out out of control, according to BC Wildfire Service.

The fire was discovered on Sunday (May 14) afternoon at approximately 3 p.m. and is four hectares in size. The suspected cause of the fire was human activity.

As of the last update on Sunday evening, the fire continues to spread.

Davis Lake Park is located to the northeast of Mission and 18 km north from Lougheed Highway on Sylvester Road.

More to come.

@dillon_white
dillon.white@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireMission

 

A four-hectare forest fire near Davis Lake Provincial Park that started on Sunday (May 14) is out of control according to BC Wildfire Service. /BC Wildfire Service Screenshot

A four-hectare forest fire near Davis Lake Provincial Park that started on Sunday (May 14) is out of control according to BC Wildfire Service. /BC Wildfire Service Screenshot

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Road restrictions result of second sinkhole next to pipeline construction
Next story
Lower Mainland woman threatened with termination over photos on adult-only website

Just Posted

You’ll be able to get a quick and easy Fibroscan exam in Surrey this summer that will tell you if you’ve got liver problems. (Submitted photo)
Fibroscan exam in Surrey this summer can tell you if you’ve got a fatty liver

Two people were stabbed at Surrey Memorial Hospital on Saturday (May 13). police say. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
Two people, including teen, stabbed while visiting patient at Surrey Memorial Hospital

(Delta Police Department photo)
Officers, civilians honoured at Delta Police Awards

Surrey’s Harkerat Nijjar (right, in red) in the ring with Calgary boxer Erik Zienowicz at the “Bisla Fight Night 10” event at Taj Park Convention Centre in Surrey on Friday, May 12, 2023. Nijjar won by unanimous decision. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Fight Night in Surrey: 5 Bisla boxers win at a full banquet hall in Newton