An ex-principal of Britannia Community Elementary School in Vancouver is facing a lawsuit from the school district, which claims she stole more than $170,000 from the school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

An ex-principal of Britannia Community Elementary School in Vancouver is facing a lawsuit from the school district, which claims she stole more than $170,000 from the school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Former B.C. principal stole $170K from Vancouver elementary school, lawsuit claims

Tricia Low accused of stealing gift cards from families in need, using school funds for herself

The Vancouver School District is accusing one of its former principals of stealing more than $170,000 in funds and donations from the small community elementary school she headed.

In its Jan. 13 claim, the district says it launched an investigation into Tricia Low, formerly Tricia Rooney, in January 2020 after it found a number of anomalies in budget reports at Britannia Community Elementary School.

First opened in the 1970s, the East Vancouver school had 202 students in 2019, 105 of which were Indigenous, 13 of which were learning English as a second language and 24 of which had special needs, according to the latest information available on its site.

Low was the principal there from 2017 until 2020. In that time, the Vancouver School District claims she wrote and cashed cheques to herself, used district purchasing cards to buy personal items and pay off creditors, took gift cards intended for families in need at the school, took cash raised at a school barbeque, and booked and then refunded field trips to her personal account.

All of this amounted to $170,451, according to the civil claim. Broken down, the district says $51,568 was taken from school fundraisers, $48,832 was from wrongful cheques, $39,281 was from district purchasing cards, $17,480 was from refunding school trips, and $13,288 was from the stolen gift cards.

The lawsuit asks the court to order Low to both repay the $170,451 and be given punitive damages.

The district says it asked Low on multiple occasions to justify its findings, and that she has never provided it with an explanation. She has not filed a response to the lawsuit as of publication.

Low worked in the Vancouver School District from 2005 until 2020. Her current occupation is unknown.

READ ALSO: Statistics Canada finds people of colour generally more educated but paid less

READ ALSO: B.C. chiropractor charged with 2 counts of sexual assault

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fraudlawsuitSchoolsVancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. First Nation says unique deal gives it veto power over proposed coal mine
Next story
Pierre Poilievre’s claims on bail reform not backed by evidence, experts say

Just Posted

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
‘Music City Surrey Showcase’ a big stage for city’s talent in Surrey Arts Centre concert

With new legislation introduced late last year, many B.C. strata corporations are considering adopting a 55+ age restriction bylaw. But each strata council needs to carefully consider the potential implications, as do home buyers, experts say. (file photo)
Strata corporations across B.C. look at 55+ restriction in wake of new rental legislation

Gurtej and Andrew spend their weekly time together doing a wide variety of activities. (Photo: bigbrothersvancouver.com)
Big Brothers stops accepting Surrey children; in need of volunteers

The City of Surrey is holding an open house on Jan. 26 to gather feedback on its plans to build a Living Dyke in Mud Bay and Boundary Bay. The ‘nature-based approach to flood protection’ is one of 13 projects underway to prepare for rising sea levels. (surrey.ca graphic)
Input sought on Surrey’s plans for a ‘Living Dyke’ along Boundary Bay, Mud Bay shorelines