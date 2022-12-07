Former Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran charged with sexual assault. (file photo: Capital News)

Former Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran charged with sexual assault

Colin Basran is due in Kelowna Provincial Court Jan. 24

Former Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran is facing a sexual asault charge, stemming from an alleged May 2022 incident.

Basran, who also served as the co-chair of the BC Urban Mayors Caucus, is scheduled for his first court appearance on Jan. 24, 2023, in Kelowna Provincial Court.

Basran lost the mayoral seat to Tom Dyas during the 2022 municipal elections after two terms in office.

A special prosecutor was appointed to the investigation by Assistant Deputy Attorney General Peter Juk because he considered it within the public interest to do so.

Brock Martland a senior Vancouver lawyer in the private practice, was given the mandate to provide legal advice to the RCMP as necessary, as well as conduct any related charge assessment and assume conduct of the prosecution if charges were approved.

Martland approved the charge of sexual assault against Basran on Dec. 7.

A special prosecutor was appointed to avoid any potential for real or perceived inappropriate influence in handling the matter considering the nature of the allegations and the identity of the accused as an elected municipal official.

The investigation was conducted by the Kelowna RCMP Investigative Services Department and the investigative findings were independently reviewed by the Nelson Police Department before the report to Crown counsel was forwarded to the special prosecutor. According to BC Prosecution Service, the announcement of the special prosecutor was initially postponed pending the completion of the investigation and approval of charges.

City of Kelowna staff and elected officials made a point of stating they would not be commenting on the charge against Basran as it is before the court.

