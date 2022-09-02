Sketch of the proposed commercial building on 64 Avenue in North Delta, on the site of the former Sundowner Pub. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Sketch of the proposed commercial building on 64 Avenue in North Delta, on the site of the former Sundowner Pub. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

DEVELOPMENT

Former Sundowner Pub site eyed for 4-storey office building on Delta/Surrey border

The pub closed last November after nearly four decades of operation on 64 Avenue

Someone wants to build a four-storey office complex on the site of the former Sundowner Pub, on the Delta/Surrey border.

A sign for the development application was posted there this week, on 64 Avenue just west of 120 Street (Scott Road).

The applicant, listed as CJ Grewal of One20 Development Group Ltd., wants to rezone to a new CD Zone, and “vary the minimum setback from the street centreline of 64 Avenue from 21 m to 16.2 m,” according to a sign outside.

Two levels of underground parking would be built on the lot, where the former pub’s empty brick building still stands.

• RELATED: Sun sets on work life for Sundowner owner as Delta pub closes its doors.

The Sundowner closed last November after nearly four decades of operation. Owner Marilyn Sanders sold the building and land for an undisclosed amount, after operating the pub for six years, since 2015.

That year, the then-retired Sanders got back into the pub business when the Podavin family wanted to sell the Sundowner. Ed Podavin had operated the pub for close to 35 years, prior to his death in September 2014 at age 73.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

development

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Delta mayor urges province to wave recycling levy for printed newspaper

Just Posted

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
‘Devoted’ man who died after fight with Newton neighbour mourned by family, friends

Sketch of the proposed commercial building on 64 Avenue in North Delta, on the site of the former Sundowner Pub. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Former Sundowner Pub site eyed for 4-storey office building on Delta/Surrey border

A CARP-hosted forum Tuesday evening on the policing transition in Surrey took a pro-RCMP stance, with organizers saying information has not been forthcoming from Surrey Police Service .
CARP-sponsored meeting on Surrey policing issue takes pro-RCMP stance

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
‘MVP’ event to get ball rolling for Surrey Sports Hall of Fame in mid-September