Surrey provincial court. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Surrey provincial court. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Former Surrey man gets 18 months probation, must pay $30K restitution for theft, using forged documents

Johny Panyavong was arrested in Ontario in 2019 following an investigation by the B.C. Securities Commission’s Criminal Investigations Branch

Former Surrey resident Johny Panyavong has been sentenced to 18 months probation and must pay $30,000 in restitution to his victim after pleading guilty Nov. 18 to one count of theft over $5,000 and one count of using forged documents in Surrey provincial court.

Panyavong received credit for the 15 days he served in jail. A charge of fraud over $5,000 was stayed. He was arrested in Ontario in 2019 following an investigation by the B.C. Securities Commission’s Criminal Investigations Branch

READ ALSO: Former Surrey man charged with fraud over $5K

A press release issued Friday by the securities commission states the charges related to allegations Panyavong misused $40,000 solicited from a B.C. investor in 2016 “for investment in a Surrey real estate development.

“Panyavong used the bulk of the investor’s funds to pay personal expenses, and the development never materialized,” the press release states. “When asked about the status of the investment, he showed the investor forged financial documents. Despite pressing for the return of the $40,000 and the profits that had allegedly accrued, Panyavong ultimately paid the investor only $10,000.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

CourtCriminal JusticeSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Police watchdog clears B.C. RCMP officer in shooting death of Indigenous man
Next story
Homicide investigation underway in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

(Photo: Anna Burns)
State of Surrey Memorial Hospital’s emergency room ‘beyond a crisis’

Surrey RCMP’s officer in charge, Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards, with a painting his son did in Grade 4 that hangs in a place of honour on his office wall. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Plan to keep RCMP in Surrey, if approved Dec. 12, will go to solicitor general Dec. 15

Surrey city hall. (File photo)
Council to vote on Surrey Ethics Commissioner on Monday

At Surrey Christmas Bureau’s warehouse/toy depot in Whalley, executive director Lisa Werring (left) and student-volunteer Rrezart Geci, from Guildford Park Secondary, load in boxes of donated gingerbread kits on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
‘Terrifying’ inflation sees demand surge at Surrey Christmas Bureau’s Toy Depot, in Whalley

Pop-up banner image