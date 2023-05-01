Police investigate after 4 inmates stabbed at Abbotsford prison

Lockdown and search currently underway at Matsqui Institution

Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford is under lockdown after four inmates were stabbed on Saturday (April 29).

Sgt. Paul Walker, media relations officer with the Abbotsford Police Department, said police were notified at 9:50 p.m. that a stabbing had occurred at the prison.

He said BC Ambulance and Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service also attended. Four inmates were treated on scene and then taken to hospital with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening.

Walker said police are continuing to investigate, but no charges have yet been laid.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) said in a press release issued Monday afternoon (May 1) that the prison is on lockdown so that staff can conduct a search.

“The search was ordered to ensure the safety and security of the institution, its staff and inmates,” the release states.

CSC said police have been notified, and visits have been suspended until the search is complete.

“Normal operations will resume as soon as it is considered safe to do so,” the CSC said.

