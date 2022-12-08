B.C. Premier David Eby speaks after being sworn in as the province’s 37th premier during a ceremony at the Musqueam Nation, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Premier David Eby speaks after being sworn in as the province’s 37th premier during a ceremony at the Musqueam Nation, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Four Surrey MLAs named to Eby’s cabinet

New cabinet includes 23 ministers and four ministers of state

Four of Surrey’s six NDP MLAs have been named to Premier David Eby’s cabinet.

Eby revealed his first cabinet Wednesday.

Bruce Ralston (Surrey-Whalley) has been named Minister of Forests, and Minister Responsible for the Consular Corps., Rachna Singh (Green Timbers) is Minister of Education and Child Care, Jagrup Brar (Surrey-Fleetwood) is Minister of State for Trade and Harry Bains (Surrey-Newton) continues as Minister of Labour.

Eby’s cabinet includes 23 ministers and four ministers of state.

“The Surrey Board of Trade looks forward to working with existing and new cabinet ministers,” said Anita Huberman, CEO of the Surrey Board of Trade, “to ensure that we are instigating positive economic change for Surrey, as we move to become BC’s largest city.”


cabinet shuffleSurrey

