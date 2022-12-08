Four Surrey MLAs named to Eby’s cabinet

New cabinet includes 23 ministers and four ministers of state

B.C. Premier David Eby speaks after being sworn in as the province’s 37th premier during a ceremony at the Musqueam Nation, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Four of Surrey’s six NDP MLAs have been named to Premier David Eby’s cabinet.

Eby revealed his first cabinet Wednesday.

Bruce Ralston (Surrey-Whalley) has been named Minister of Forests, and Minister Responsible for the Consular Corps., Rachna Singh (Green Timbers) is Minister of Education and Child Care, Jagrup Brar (Surrey-Fleetwood) is Minister of State for Trade and Harry Bains (Surrey-Newton) continues as Minister of Labour.

Eby’s cabinet includes 23 ministers and four ministers of state.

“The Surrey Board of Trade looks forward to working with existing and new cabinet ministers,” said Anita Huberman, CEO of the Surrey Board of Trade, “to ensure that we are instigating positive economic change for Surrey, as we move to become BC’s largest city.”

Surrey representation in NDP cabinet shuffle: Singh gets education/childcare, Ralston forests, Brar trade, Bains continues with labour — Tom Zytaruk (@tomzytaruk) December 7, 2022

I am honoured to be appointed as the Minister of State for Trade. Thank you to Premier @Dave_Eby in putting your trust in me and my cabinet colleagues. I'm excited to get to work for the people of British Columbia! pic.twitter.com/P1renWhtiG — Jagrup Brar (@JagrupBrar1) December 8, 2022

I am so grateful to be sworn in once again as Minister of Labour this morning. We have accomplished big changes in B.C such as bringing in paid sick leave, raising the minimum wage, repatriating our healthcare workers, etc. We still have so much more to do. (1/2) — Harry Bains (@HarryBainsSN) December 7, 2022

It's that time of year! Today I visited all the local schools in Surrey-Green Timbers to spread some holiday cheer with flowers. Wishing you all a Happy Holiday Season! pic.twitter.com/QIZ2aZkLRY — Rachna Singh (@RachnaSinghNDP) December 6, 2022



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

