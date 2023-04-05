Fraser Health issues overdose warning for White Rock

Light purple crystals sold in capsules have tested positive for fentanyl, benzodiazepines

Fraser Health has issued an overdose warning for light purple capsules being sold as MDA and/or MDMA in White Rock. (The Canadian Press)

Fraser Health has issued an overdose alert about drugs being sold in White Rock.

On April 3, the health agency issued an alert about light purple crystals being sold in capsules as MDA and/or MDMA.

“Light purple crystals sold in capsules as MDA and/or MDMA tested positive for fentanyl and benzodiazepines in White Rock,” the warning stated.

“If someone overdoses: call 9-1-1 and stay with them. Give one breath every five seconds. Give naloxone. Please look out for each other,” it continued.

OVERDOSE ALERT for White Rock: fentanyl and benzodiazepines have been found in light purple crystals sold in capsules as MDA/MDMA. Learn more: https://t.co/AMaLOsRLc6 & download the Lifeguard app: https://t.co/wTO4GNLLHM pic.twitter.com/s6uWxSdPzh — Fraser Health (@Fraserhealth) April 3, 2023

The warning also listed tips for safe drug use, as well as links to local harm reduction services and how to get your drugs checked.

READ ALSO: 179 people died from B.C.’s poisoned drug supply in October

@Canucklehedd

tricia.weel@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fraser Healthoverdose