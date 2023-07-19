Fraser Valley-based First Transit transit workers voted 98 per cent in favour of job action following a strike vote on Dec. 19, 2022. They have been on strike now since March 20. (File photo)

Fraser Valley-based First Transit transit workers voted 98 per cent in favour of job action following a strike vote on Dec. 19, 2022. They have been on strike now since March 20. (File photo)

Fraser Valley transit union and employer both agree to tentative deal

No timeline for when buses will get back on the road as parties agree to mediation recommendations

The public transit strike that has kept Fraser Valley buses parked for 17 weeks could be over soon.

The employer and the union have now both said they will accept the recommendations of mediator Vince Ready, although the details of those recommendations have not been made public.

First Transit said Wednesday that they are “eager” for the strike to end and resume service to the affected communities — Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission, Agassiz, Harrison Hot Springs and Hope.

“On this basis, the company is prepared to accept the recommendations of the special mediator’s report, so long as they are ratified by CUPE Local 561 members,” a statement from the company said. “Once more, we thank our customers for their patience and hope to see you onboard Fraser Valley Transit very soon.”

CUPE 561 announced on Tuesday they would accept Ready’s recommendations, and workers on the picket line in Hope expressed hope that they would be back to work soon under a stronger contract. Wednesday marked 122 days of full strike action, which began on March 20.

“As one of Canada’s most respected mediators, Vince Ready conducted a thorough and comprehensive review of the issues around this dispute. We want to thank him for the work he has done in bringing the parties together,” said Randy Kootte, president of CUPE 561.

Kootte said the union and the company will now sign a memorandum of settlement (MOS), after which CUPE 561 will meet with the membership to seek ratification. Picket lines will remain up until the MOS has been ratified.

There is no estimated date yet for restoration of transit services.

READ MORE: Fraser Valley transit union and employer both agree to tentative deal

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC TransitBreaking NewsUnion wage deals

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
With hot days ahead, B.C. has the lowest air conditioning access in Canada
Next story
BC Wildfire crews, aircraft responding to fire southwest of Sicamous

Just Posted

Surrey Police Service Chief Constable Norm Lipinski. (File photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey Police Service could be fully in charge within 1 year, Lipinski says

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey drug dealer sentenced to 8 years for stabbing friend to death

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke. (File photo: Anna Burns)
Province’s policing decision ‘disappointing and misguided,’ Surrey mayor says

The NDP provincial government has ordered the City of Surrey to proceed with the Surrey Police Service and abandon its plan to retain the Surrey RCMP as the city’s police of jurisdiction. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey reacts to province’s order to proceed with Surrey Police Service