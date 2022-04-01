Friday shooting at Whalley home sends man to hospital with serious injuries, police say

Traffic is closed in both directions along 97 avenue, between 126 and 128 streets

Police and ambulance in 12600-block of 97 Avenue in Surrey on Friday afternoon, April 1. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

There was another shooting in Surrey on Friday, this time in the 12600-block of 97 Avenue, in Whalley.

A male was shot in a home there, according to Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

Police responded to a report of a man with a gun at around 2:27 p.m. on April 1, she said.

The victim is in serious condition in hospital. No word yet about a suspect.

Traffic is closed in both directions along 97 Avenue, between 126 and 128 streets.

Video by a Black Press freelancer shows police on the scene.

This is the latest in a string of shootings in Surrey.

On Monday (March 28), a shooting happened at about 1 p.m. in the 10700-block of City Parkway. Bullet casings were found on the road but police said there was “no evidence to suggest” anyone was hurt in the shooting. A red Kia Optima suspected of being involved in the shooting was found a few days later in the 12500-block of 115 Avenue.

On March 25 around 11:30 p.m., police received a report of possible shots fired in the area of 13303 Central Avenue in Whalley. Surrey RCMP said its gang enforcement team found evidence of a shooting. A short time later, “a male arrived at a local hospital suffering from non-life-threatening injuries,” RCMP said in a release.

And on March 24, there was a shooting in the 12600-block of 72 Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. Police said they found a male victim with non-life-threatening injuries at the scene.

And less than 24 hours earlier, on March 23, a 19-year-old man was taken to hospital after a shooting at 9:30 p.m. in the 15200-block of Flamingo Place in Guildford. Police found the victim in Newton.

Anyone with information about any of the shootings who has not yet spoken with police is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

With file from Beau Simpson



