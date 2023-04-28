The Pattullo Bridge crosses the Fraser River. (File photo)

The Pattullo Bridge crosses the Fraser River. (File photo)

From Surrey to New West, northbound lanes on Pattullo Bridge are closed this weekend

Crews are building a replacement bridge just north of the existing one, on Fraser River

Northbound lanes on Pattullo Bridge will be closed this weekend, starting at 7 p.m. tonight (Friday), due to the ongoing bridge replacement project.

“Crews will be replacing the Royal Avenue overpass bridge deck,” says a bulletin from TransLink. “To ensure this work is completed safely, full northbound lane closures on the Pattullo Bridge will be in place from Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m. to Monday, May 1 at 5 a.m. The bridge will remain open to pedestrians, cyclists, and first responders at all times.

“In addition to the northbound bridge and Bridge Connector closures, Royal Avenue will be closed between McBride Boulevard and the Royal Avenue on-ramp. Southbound travellers should expect delays, as the Bridge Connector in New Westminster will be closed and traffic will be detoured to the Columbia Street on-ramp.”

• READ ALSO: Main bridge tower rises as crews push to build Pattullo replacement by 2024.

Pattullo Bridge users are encouraged to take the Port Mann or Alex Fraser bridges as alternatives.

“N19 NightBus and route 103 trips affected by the lane closures will be rerouted over the Alex Fraser and Queensborough bridges between New Westminster and Scott Road stations,” the bulletin adds. “Customers should plan for up to 30 minutes of additional travel time.”

Crews are building the replacement bridge just north of the existing one, on the Fraser River between Surrey and New Westminster, and the work is more than halfway done, according to a timeframe given by B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure. Preliminary in-river work began in February 2021, and the new toll-free bridge is scheduled to open in 2024 with four lanes expandable to six.

Bridge replacement updates are posted on pattullobridgereplacement.ca.

• RELATED: In photos, see the winning Surrey bridges built Minecraft-style by students.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Twitter reacts: ‘But no money if Surrey keeps the RCMP. What a disgrace.’
Next story
Canada’s entertainment production sector awaiting direction for CRTC on C-11

Just Posted

‘Weaving Cultural Identities’ opens May 2 at the Museum of Surrey. The exhibit brings Indigenous and Islamic communities together in an effort to explore the weaving traditions and histories of both. (Image via surrey.ca)
Weaving Cultural Identities exhibit at Museum of Surrey to explore ‘uneasy issues’

(Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)
UPDATE: Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested hours after Surrey RCMP appeal

“Tidal Flats” by Arianna Varga, Grand Prize winner in the City of Delta’s 2023 Earth Day Photo Contest. (City of Delta photo)
PHOTOS: Earth Day contest winners shine a light on environmental stewardship in Delta

Lorraine Jarvis cares for her husband John, who lives with Lewy body dementia, and seeks practical advice and support from a support group for people caring for someone with the lesser-known form of dementia. Lorraine is being honoured at the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s in Delta on Sunday, May 28, 2023. (submitted photo)
Delta Walk for Alzheimer’s to honour fundraiser Lorraine Jarvis