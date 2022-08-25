Front-page drag photo turns off some ‘Now-Leader’ readers, but most applaud the move

What do you think? Comment below or chime in on our Facebook page

Photo on the front page of the Surrey Now-Leader’s Aug. 25 edition.

A front-page photo of a drag performer does not amuse some readers of the Surrey Now-Leader.

On Thursday (Aug. 25), a few people phoned and emailed to complain that the image is too racy for a community newspaper delivered by some young boys and girls.

Most see no problem with the photo, captured by Black Press Media reporter Sobia Moman the previous Sunday afternoon during and all-ages show at The Greek Corner restaurant in Newton. Abeiya Miraj was among drag performers at the event, a fundraiser for the new Pivot Theatre company.

Debate has raged on the Now-Leader’s Facebook page, where a post is filled with hundreds of comments.

“It’s very inappropriate and I’m surprised at the amount of people who don’t have a problem with this,” posted Colleen Cradock. “I don’t think it should matter if it’s 2022 or 1922, it looks demonic and our morals should always be the same.”

Added Zoe Rae: “An all ages drag show is inappropriate let alone putting it on the cover. It’s adult entertainment.”

Marie Kobilansky thinks publication of the photo is in poor taste. “Everyone can have their own personality or gender I don’t care but I was shocked to see it on the front page. I am not a prude but I don’t want to see that.”

On social media, many others defended this newspaper’s use of the photo.

“Absolutely nothing wrong with this cover, and I’m glad to see coverage of a local theatre production,” posted Jen Spain.

”Nothing wrong with this cover,” added Heather Roscoe Neidig. “This person is fully clothed. Kids see more skin in TV commercials! I’m excited we can celebrate everyone these days.”

Now-Leader editor Beau Simpson spent some time on the phone and responding to emails Thursday morning.

“I appreciate the feedback of the few readers who were not happy with our front page this week,” said Simpson. “I had some respectful conversations this morning and really tried to listen and understand their perspectives.”

One reader told him that she cut a piece of paper the exact size of the photo and glued it to the front page to ensure her children wouldn’t see it.

“We understand many of our carriers are children and we regularly discuss that as an editorial team when making decisions about what appears on our front page,” Simpson said. “However, this particular photo did not raise any red flags with us at all. As a matter of fact, I am proud that we published it on our front page. The Now-Leader is here to reflect the voices of all of our city’s communities, and our LGBTQ2S+ community is one of the most vibrant around.”

Finally, Simpson said he disagrees with those who call the photo “sexualized.”

“Abieya looks, as one reader put it, like a beautiful superhero,” he said. “I think it’s an outstanding photo.”

And about the man in the background, seemingly ogling Abieya’s backside?

Turns out, he was looking at her shoes.

“This was a family event at family restaurant, for a good cause,” Simpson said. “It was filled with singing, dancing and laughing – something we all need more of these days.”



