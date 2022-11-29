Fully built in Surrey, 514-home rental housing project ‘in great need,’ mayor says

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke and WestStone Group development company owner Brian Regehr use giant scissors to cut a ribbon outside the Metro rental apartments on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, as WestStone vice-president Bob Dominick (left) looks on. (Submitted photo)

Surrey’s big Metro rental-housing project is now fully built next to Scott Road SkyTrain Station.

A ribbon-cutting for the final two apartment buildings of Phase 2 was held Tuesday morning, Nov. 29.

WestStone Group’s all-rental “transit village” includes 514 homes in four six-storey buildings, the first two of which opened in July 2021 on 110 Avenue, near a Home Depot store and across from North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex.

With the master-planned Metro, the Surrey-based development company aims to give rental options to people who want to live near rapid transit. The project includes 365,460 square feet of residential space, plus 11,867 of ground-floor commercial retail.

Rental details are posted on Centurion Property Associates’ website, cpliving.com/apartments/metro. Phase 2 availability starts in January, and the website shows studios renting for $1,599 a month, or $2,645 for a two-bedroom-and-den.

Exterior view of the Metro rental apartments in North Surrey, next to Scott Road SkyTrain Station. (Photo: cpliving.com)

Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting was attended by Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke, WestStone owner Brian Regehr and vice-president Bob Dominick.

“Seventeen years ago now we built our first (project) in Surrey City Centre,” Dominick recalled, “and everyone thought we were crazy to start building in Surrey. And here we are 17 years later wishing we’d bought all the land that was available back in those days.”

Another WestStone project, the 146-unit Fusion, opened near Surrey Memorial Hospital in 2018 as the first dedicated rental property built in Surrey City Centre in close to 25 years.

“Surrey is fantastic place to do business,” Locke said, “and certainly we need projects just like these in our city, so I appreciate the work that WestStone is doing here and in other locations in our great city. Most importantly, for me, I’m so thrilled that this is rental stock — that is something this city is in such great need of.”

The Keystone Architecture-designed development consists of wood-frame apartment buildings with 125 to 135 units in each.



