A Myotis Bat is caught by Utah Division of Natural Resources Wednesday, May 26, 2021. A fungus that has led to some Canadian bat populations becoming endangered has been found in British Columbia. The province’s Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship says the fungus that causes white nose syndrome, which has no proven treatment, has been detected in bat guano in the Grand Forks area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/The Spectrum-Elle Cabrera-via AP

A Myotis Bat is caught by Utah Division of Natural Resources Wednesday, May 26, 2021. A fungus that has led to some Canadian bat populations becoming endangered has been found in British Columbia. The province’s Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship says the fungus that causes white nose syndrome, which has no proven treatment, has been detected in bat guano in the Grand Forks area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/The Spectrum-Elle Cabrera-via AP

Fungus that causes deadly white nose syndrome among bats detected in B.C. guano

Fungus is primarily spread by bat-to-bat contact and doesn’t affect humans

A fungus that has led to some Canadian bat populations becoming endangered has been found in British Columbia.

The province’s Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship says the fungus that causes white nose syndrome, which has no proven treatment, has been detected in bat guano in the Grand Forks area.

First discovered in New York state in 2006, white nose syndrome has spread to 38 states and eight provinces and is responsible for three Canadian bat species being listed as “endangered” under the federal Species at Risk Act.

The ministry says the fungus is primarily spread by bat-to-bat contact and doesn’t affect humans but can spread through the movement of contaminated clothing and gear, or through accidental transport of the animals.

The public is being asked to contact the BC Community Bat Program or the ministry if they know the location of winter bat roosting sites, or if they see dead bats or unusual behaviour like flying during the day.

The ministry says it’s working with multiple partners to implement enhanced surveillance for the disease as well as reduce threats to bat habitat.

READ MORE: Bat fungus that causes fatal White-Nose Syndrome makes first appearances in Alberta

Wildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Donald Trump set to be arraigned in historic court moment
Next story
Man dead after car flips, crashes into backyard of Surrey home Monday

Just Posted

Firefighters worked to free the trapped driver. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Man dead after car flips, crashes into backyard of Surrey home Monday

A Surrey nurse has been disciplined in connection with ‘practice issues’ that occurred on Dec. 25 and 26, 2021 involving an elderly and vulnerable patient. (Pixabay photo)
Surrey nurse cited for failing to properly care for vulnerable elderly patient

Unsplash.com photo
Surrey council approves budget with 12.5% property tax hike

The Delta Ice Hawks celebrate with the Stonehouse Cup after beating the Ridge Meadows Flames 4-3 in overtime on Sunday, April 2 to win the 2022-23 Pacific Junior Hockey League championship in seven games. The Ice Hawks now advance to the 2023 Cyclone Taylor Cup, which is being hosted by the Revelstoke Grizzlies April 13-16. (Tom Zillich photo)
Delta Ice Hawks crowned 2022-23 PJHL champions

Pop-up banner image